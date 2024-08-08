Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.29. 6,961,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,520. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

