Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,228,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 149,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.45. 654,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,965. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.