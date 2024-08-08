Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $270,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Unum Group by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.10. 684,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

