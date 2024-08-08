Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,180 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,576,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4,646.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 198,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,580,000 after buying an additional 194,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.48. 1,849,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,946,092. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

