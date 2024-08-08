Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 168 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,869,000 after buying an additional 1,568,103 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,232,000 after buying an additional 553,021 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,978,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,700,000 after buying an additional 617,441 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,143,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.24. 1,173,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,054. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $107.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average of $92.72.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,055 shares of company stock worth $428,345. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

