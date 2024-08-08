Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 538 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rogco LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stryker from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.11.

SYK traded up $6.39 on Thursday, hitting $325.99. 1,019,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,059. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

