Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 574 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $2,265,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $1,290,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 924.4% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after buying an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.42.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $4.29 on Thursday, reaching $204.07. 1,198,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,540. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $276.52.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

