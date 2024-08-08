Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 625 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after buying an additional 2,206,023 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,765,000 after buying an additional 463,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,413,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.28. 5,928,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,266,448. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.72.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.06.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

