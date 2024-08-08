Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.65. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.86.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

