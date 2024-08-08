Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,929 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,981 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Corteva by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Stock Up 1.5 %

CTVA stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.55. 2,645,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,822. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average is $54.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

