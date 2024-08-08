Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 219 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,956,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,536. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $92.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

