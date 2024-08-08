Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 26 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,068.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $89.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,394.85. 372,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,617. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,144.32. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,847.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,686.97.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 237.46% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

