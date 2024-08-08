Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 654 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 2.1% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,548,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,521. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.41.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

