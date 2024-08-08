Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $9.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valley National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ VLY opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.67 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,285.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,285.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,451 shares of company stock valued at $378,452 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,625,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,492,000 after purchasing an additional 198,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,889,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,361,000 after acquiring an additional 259,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,093,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,314,000 after acquiring an additional 161,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $49,734,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

