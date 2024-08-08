VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR remained flat at $25.33 during midday trading on Thursday. 784,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,573. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $25.52.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

