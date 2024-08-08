Vanessa Neill Acquires 8,860 Shares of CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE) Stock

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Neill acquired 8,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £10,543.40 ($13,473.99).

CVC Income & Growth Price Performance

Shares of CVCE stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.02 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 31,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,489. CVC Income & Growth Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40.

Get CVC Income & Growth alerts:

CVC Income & Growth Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. CVC Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 14,000.00%.

CVC Income & Growth Company Profile

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

See Also

