Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 667,782 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 471,959 shares.The stock last traded at $69.56 and had previously closed at $69.64.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 367.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

