Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 783.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 112,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWO traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.60. 1,726,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,130. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $92.40.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

