Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $11.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $487.73. 4,143,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,175,296. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $500.09 and its 200-day moving average is $479.65. The stock has a market cap of $441.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

