Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Family Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,709,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.26.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

