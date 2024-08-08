Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments updated its Q3 guidance to $0.39-0.49 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.390-0.490 EPS.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VECO traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 214,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,060. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $108,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,167 shares in the company, valued at $94,026.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $380,505 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VECO shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

