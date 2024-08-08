Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $14.06 million and approximately $756,687.76 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00036496 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012387 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,620,564,135 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.