Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Veracyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Veracyte updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Veracyte Trading Up 10.8 %

VCYT traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,682. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

In related news, insider John Leite sold 1,277 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $31,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Leite sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $31,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $78,638.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,686 shares of company stock worth $382,807 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VCYT

About Veracyte

(Get Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.