Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.0 million-$880.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $880.4 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.66. 1,668,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,004. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $31.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,572.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,993 shares of company stock worth $736,974 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Further Reading

