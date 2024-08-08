Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $550.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $508.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $485.91.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $465.89 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $340.83 and a 52-week high of $510.64. The stock has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.69 and its 200 day moving average is $440.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,423 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,865. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 4,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.