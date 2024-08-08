VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0689 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.28. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,216. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

