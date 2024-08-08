VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Declares Dividend of $0.16

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1623 per share on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.34. 7,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.61. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

