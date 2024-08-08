VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:HEJD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:HEJD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0252 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.
VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HEJD traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.18. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,300. VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.
