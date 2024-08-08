VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2667 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CIL traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $43.76.

About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

