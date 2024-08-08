VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:CFO)

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0426 per share on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $64.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,291. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $428.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01.
About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
