VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1403 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.50. 12,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,159. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.81. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89.

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

