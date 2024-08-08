VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1403 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.50. 12,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,159. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.81. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89.
About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.