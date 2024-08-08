VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

NASDAQ:USVM traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.85. 2,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,637. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47.

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

