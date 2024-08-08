Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Gap Down to $15.40

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.40, but opened at $14.63. Viridian Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 125,505 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRDN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $964.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.99 and a quick ratio of 23.99.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. Viridian Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,780,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after buying an additional 719,007 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,195,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 749,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 469,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after acquiring an additional 233,331 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

