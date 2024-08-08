Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $36.53 and last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 505398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.

The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTLE. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vital Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,432,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 4,448.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.22.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.