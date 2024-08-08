Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SEAT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, June 21st. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,200. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.68 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vivid Seats by 301.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 417.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

