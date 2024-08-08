Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.20

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €48.20 ($52.97) and last traded at €47.60 ($52.31), with a volume of 8171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €47.50 ($52.20).

Vossloh Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €45.12.

About Vossloh

(Get Free Report)

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.