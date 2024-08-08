Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.33. 1,137,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,922. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $278.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

