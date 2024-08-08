Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Lowered to $292.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $297.00 to $292.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:VMC traded up $5.11 on Thursday, reaching $246.33. 1,137,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $190.51 and a 1-year high of $278.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.56 and its 200-day moving average is $255.77.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 669.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.