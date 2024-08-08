Walden Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.92.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:URI traded up $27.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $688.85. The company had a trading volume of 503,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,805. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $789.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $670.14 and a 200 day moving average of $671.08. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.35 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

