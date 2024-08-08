Walden Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.58 Million Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up 3.1% of Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DUHP stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,952. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.