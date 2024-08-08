Walden Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.73. 13,235,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,049,048. The stock has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

