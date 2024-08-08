Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Down 0.5% on Analyst Downgrade

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $116.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Walt Disney traded as low as $83.91 and last traded at $85.53. Approximately 7,887,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 11,558,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.96.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.58.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $244,754,000 after acquiring an additional 916,772 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.25. The company has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.