Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,202 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,343 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,916,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,384,000 after buying an additional 1,414,952 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,672,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,594,000 after buying an additional 575,123 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.02. 71,211,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,706,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WBD. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

