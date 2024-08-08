Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Given New $7.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WBD. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.34.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.99. 34,643,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,466,225. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

