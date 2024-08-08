Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,719,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,308,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

