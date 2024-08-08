Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $9.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WBD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Macquarie downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,719,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,308,828. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 343,854 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 213,149 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

