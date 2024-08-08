Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells C$401,925.00 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.75, for a total value of C$401,925.00.
Waste Connections Stock Performance
Shares of WCN traded up C$2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$248.64. The stock had a trading volume of 48,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$174.74 and a 12 month high of C$251.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$239.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$229.68.
Waste Connections Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on WCN
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Energy Provider’s Stock Skyrockets on Huge Q2 Earnings Beat
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Robinhood Stock Shows Why Shareholders Could Expect Higher Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.