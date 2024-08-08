Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells C$401,925.00 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.75, for a total value of C$401,925.00.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN traded up C$2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$248.64. The stock had a trading volume of 48,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$174.74 and a 12 month high of C$251.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$239.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$229.68.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Waste Connections from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$196.10.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

