Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Trading Down 4.9%

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $180.23 and last traded at $184.28. 17,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 144,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.68.

WTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.84 and a 200 day moving average of $200.12.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

