WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) VP Sells $120,918.36 in Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $88.30. 507,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,935. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $92.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.82.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.93%.

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

