Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Geron to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.07.

Shares of GERN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.60. 13,500,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,456,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

In related news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Geron news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $3,075,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of Geron stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,562,248 shares of company stock worth $6,808,004. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 999.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,184 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Geron by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 714,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 196,328 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Geron by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 64,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

